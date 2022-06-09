Johnny Depp's lawyers REVEAL he was 'over the moon' after hearing Amber Heard trial verdict

On Wednesday, Johnny Depp's lawyers finally went on two interviews as the duo Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez shared their opinions on the sweeping verdict and also opened up about Depp's reaction to hearing about his big win as the actor was not present in court at the time the verdict was being read, unlike Amber Heard who did attend.

During their chat with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, via ET, Chew revealed that Depp was "over the moon" on hearing the news of his win and added, "It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders and I feel like finally after six years, he's gotten his life back." The host also asked the pair what they thought about Heard's team calling their Tv appearances a "victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom." Vasquez commented on their response and called it "disappointing." She went on to elaborate, "We're only speaking about what happened in this case. And the facts in this case were overwhelmingly positive for Johnny and the verdict speaks for itself."

Meanwhile, the GMA host brought up criticism from Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft who has been on several Tv shows after the trial ended which was that the verdict will apparently have "a chilling effect on domestic violence victims and it’s a blow to the #MeToo movement." Vasquez, who has gained huge support from netizens for her professionalism during the case, replied, "I think our response to that is we encourage any victim to come forward." She continued, "Domestic violence doesn’t have a gender ... We do not [think this has any negative impact to the #MeToo movement]. We believe that the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts."

ALSO READ Johnny Depp ate Indian food worth USD 62,000 at a Birmingham restaurant after trial win; Reports