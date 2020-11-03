Johnny Depp's legal team on libel case verdict: This decision is as perverse; The judgment is so flawed

After Johnny Depp lost the libel case in the UK, the actor's legal team deemed the verdict as "perverse" and "so flawed."

On Monday, November 2, Johnny Depp lost the libel case against British tabloid The Sun. The international actor had sued the publication for deeming him a "wife beater" to ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the verdict given by Judge Andrew Nicol, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team has issued a statement sharing their thoughts. As reported by Page Six, Jenny Afia of Schillings, the law firm representing the actor, deemed the verdict "perverse," "bewildering" and "flawed". The lawyers of the actor have also vowed to appeal.

"The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision," Afia said. Depp's legal team insisted that the verdict revealed that the judge was one-sided. The statement added that the "most troubling" part of the ruling was the Judge's "reliance" on ex-wife Heard and "corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point." They added it was all overlooked.

Meanwhile, the Aquaman star's attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft called the judgment as "not a surprise”. Depp has another lawsuit in Virginia over Heard's Washington Post op-ed where the actress shared her experience as a victim of domestic violence. "We hope that in contrast to this case," Depp's lawyer said. Meanwhile, Heard's legal team said that they will be presenting an "even more voluminous evidence in the US."

