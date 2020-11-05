Johnny Depp's libel case: WB faces pressure from Fantastic Beasts 3 crew; Actor in Pirates' reboot dicey

The judge ruled against Johnny Depp in the libel case against The Sun. It is now reported that it is impacting his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts 3 and his role in Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot.

Johnny Depp lost the libel case against The Sun earlier this week. The Hollywood actor had sued the British tabloid after he was deemed as a "wife beater" to Amber Heard. During the course of the hearing, several horrifying incidents came to light from Depp and Heard's side. Following the verdict, it was reported that the actor's career could take a beating. Now, it is reported that the case's details and verdicts are influencing his position in Fantastic Beasts 3.

According to The Sun's sources, Warner Bros have understood that it is too late to write off Depp's Gellert Grindelwald from the movie. It has been revealed that the actor has a far more crucial role in the Harry Potter spin-off co-starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. The report states that the film has already shot for over 45 days.

However, the verdict has caused chatter among the crew. Apparently, the crew is horrified with the verdict. It is also said that there are a few who believe that it will extremely difficult to market the movie. "It is completely at odds with the #MeToo message for Warner Bros to keep him," the insider said. However, the production house "will back him and filming continues."

Meanwhile, sources have informed We Got This Covered that Disney is also on a backfoot about Depp's involvement in the Pirates Of The Caribbean reboot. Apparently, the Mouse House is "no longer interested in bringing back" the actor. It is also reported that the two sides were in talks for a small role or a cameo for the franchise veteran. However, even those talks are off the table.

