Johnny Depp's pal Gina Deuters says Amber Heard's 'a sociopathic show pony' amid ongoing defamation trial

Johnny Depp's close friend is setting the record straight. In a recent chat with Page Six, Depp's longtime friend, business partner and assistant Stephen Deuters's wife Gina Deuters opened up about her thoughts on the trial. For those unversed, Gina took the stand in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial but was forced to step down.

During the interview, Deuters detailed her experience of being with the Aquaman starlet and claimed that Heard is rather attracted to drama as she recalled, "There was one thing Amber said at the wedding. She kind of leaned into me and said, ‘Do you and Stephen ever fight?’ I responded, ‘We sometimes have an argument,’ and she was like, ’No, Gina, like really fight?’ And it was kind of unnerving. [I thought], ‘Do you enjoy it?’" She shared that according to her Amber believes "fighting is passion."

Meanwhile, Deuters also commented, "She is quite entitled and I think she made big demands in their divorce." While speaking on the same lines as Depp, Deuters claimed, "When [Amber] was denied those demands, I feel she was like, ‘I am not going to get what I want so I am going to destroy you." She further revealed, "My husband called her a sociopathic show pony, and he certainly doesn’t regret it." Gina noted that at times Stephen would become the mediator and would have to talk to Amber because apparently, no one else wanted to.

However, Deuters could not testify her side of the matter in court as Amber's journalist pal Eve Barlow interfered which led to Deuters confessing that she had come across clips of the trial online and eventually being driven out of the stand.

