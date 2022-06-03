Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean return may happen claims ex Disney executive after trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial came to an end after jury verdict was announced on June 1. The final verdict found both Amber and Johnny liable to defamation in the lawsuits they had filed against each other with both actors being awarded to pay damages. Following Depp's win, speculations have been on about the actor reprising his role in the Pirates franchise.

As reported by People, a former Disney executive thinks Depp could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise given that the actor's career is expected to bounce back following the case verdict. Speaking to People, the executive said, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. "There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

Previously, during his testimony in the defamation trial, Johnny was asked if he would return to the franchise if Disney approached him again and the actor maintained that he would pass on the offer. After Heard's attorney asked Depp, "The fact is, Mr Depp if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?" to which Depp replied, "That is true."

Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of the most successful franchise films for Depp and the actor's performance as Captain Jack Sparrow has been a beloved one for the actor's fans.

