Johnny Depp's reps deny his return as Jack Sparrow after reports claim he was offered USD 301 million

Johnny Depp is not in talks with Disney to return as Captain Jack Sparrow according to his rep. Reports suggested that following his recent defamation case win against ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney was in talks with the actor to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise although his reps have denied the same as reported by Fox News.

Recent reports suggested that Depp was being offered USD 301 million by the studios to reprise his fan favourite character onscreen for another film. Although it seems no such development has occurred. Previously, Depp spoke about his intentions about starring in a Pirates of the Caribbean film again and maintained that he won't be returning to the franchise again.

During his court appearance, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn confronted the actor with a statement he had made to the press and asked, "If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?" Depp then answered the question saying, "That is true."

Following his trial win, Depp has been focusing on his musical career and has been performing at concerts alongside Jeff Beck. The actor is also set to release a new album next month. In a statement he released on social media following the case verdict, Johnny maintained that he intends to move forward now and wrote, "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

