Johnny Depp’s ‘rotten’ teeth at Cannes 2023 leave fans in disgust; PICS go viral

As Johnny Depp made his Hollywood comeback at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday following the work on his feature film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, some fans seemed more interested in his appearance than his acting. While many fans were happy to see Johnny’s comeback in his movie and praised him for his performance, some noticed his browning teeth that showed clear signs of decay. Fans couldn't help but notice the actor's smile and how, as he posed for pictures on the red carpet. His browning teeth revealed obvious symptoms of decay that grabbed the attention of netizens. Many said that he reminded them of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film due to his "rotten" teeth.

Fans reaction to Johnny Depp’s ‘decaying’ teeth

The 59-year-old earned a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of his movie Jeanne du Barry after getting embroiled in a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, not all fans were thrilled by his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, some fans felt disgusted by Johnny Depp’s teeth.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to comment on the actor’s decaying teeth. One person commented, “He turning into Jack of Sparrow for real”. A second user wrote, “omg please stop reposting that Johnny Depp teeth image”. Another person commented, “it’s making me gag”. “I’m so sick of seeing Johnny Depp’s zoomed in rotting teeth on my timeline. Please for the love of god put a trigger warning”, wrote a fourth person. Lastly, one user wrote, “Johnny Depp’s teeths crying for help”.

Did Johnny Depp feel boycotted by Hollywood?

At the 2023 Cannes film festival, when Depp was asked if he still feels boycotted by Hollywood, he replied, “No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,” He further added, “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted.” Depp decided to leave the Fantastic Beasts series days after losing a case against a UK publication's article that called him a "wife beater". According to Johnny Depp, he does not feel the boycott any longer because he doesn’t think of Hollywood.

On June 1, the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the multi-million defamation case against his former wife and American actress Amber Heard as the jury ruled in favor of Depp on all counts and awarded him 10 million dollars as compensatory charges after a seven-week trial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets teary-eyed as comeback film receives a 7 minute standing ovation; WATCH