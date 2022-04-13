Johnny Depp's sister testifies in court for Virginia case; Says Amber Heard called him an 'old, fat man'

Johnny Deep and Amber Heard's USD 100 million defamation case kicked off in Virginia this week and among the first witnesses to testify in the case was Depp's sister Christi Dembrowski. The 61-year-old opened up in court about their childhood in Lexington, Kentucky with 'peaceful' dad John Christopher Depp and mother Betty Sue Palmer whom she revealed to have had been abusive on several occasions.

Dembrowski also weighed in on Amber Heard's relation with her brother Johnny and maintained that while there were occasions when she saw the Aquaman start being nice to him, there were also times when the actress wasn't the same. She accused Heard of insulting Depp during an incident. Recalling the moment, Christi told the court, "This one really stayed with me. On one occasion I was at the office, I had a meeting with Dior who wanted to sit with Johnny and talk about working together. Amber had come in and asked if she was interrupting, we said no, Johnny told Amber that I had just had a meeting with Dior and they were interested in him", via The Independent.

According to The Independent, Christi further claimed that Heard expressed disbelief over the brand approaching Depp since it was about class and style and told him that he doesn't have the same. Dembrowski further said, "I have seen the insults, multiple times actually. She called him an 'old, fat man.' I believe he heard her call him that."

Further in the testimony, Depp's sister also maintained that she was "devastated" when she heard Johnny was marrying Amber and stated that she tried to talk to him about not rushing into it. She also revealed that while Johnny's side had wanted a prenup in place, Heard never agreed or signed one.

