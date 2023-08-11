Johnny Hardwick, voice behind King Of The Hill character Dale Gribble dies at 64

King Of The Hill voice actor, Johnny Hardwick who portrayed the role of the series' regular and fan favorite Dale Gribble, has sadly passed away at the age of 64. Hardwick had been with the series since the very beginning when it first aired in 1997.

Johnny Hardwick dies at age 64

The voice actor who was the man behind the conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, passed away at the age of 64 on August 8 at his residence in Austin, Texas. The 64-year-old renowned for his character's distinct Texan accent had been an integral part of the Emmy-winning animated show since its inception in 1997 until its last episode on Fox in 2010. In recent times, Hulu has been streaming the show's reruns and revealed that Hardwick would reprise his role for the series' streaming revival earlier this year. The Austin coroner's office has verified the actor's passing. There has been no news of how he died, as the coroner's investigation continues.

According to TMZ, a law enforcement source reported to them that they were called to the 64-year-old's residence in Texas on Tuesday for a welfare check, where they found his body. It was confirmed that Hardwick was pronounced dead at the location.

ALSO READ: Sinead O'Connor death: Irish singer was found 'unresponsive' in London home

Johnny Hardwick's life

Originally named John Michael Hardwick and hailing from Austin, the actor started his career in 1990 through local stand-up comedy. Over time, he made appearances on national platforms like The Jon Stewart Show, as well as at renowned stand-up venues like L.A.'s The Laugh Factory and the Montreal Comedy Festival. During the initial seasons of Fox's King of the Hill, the voice actor was credited as a producer and writer. His contributions were acknowledged with Emmy nominations in 2001 and 2002 as a supervising producer, and he also shared in the show's Emmy win for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.

Meanwhile, The revival of the show on Hulu, produced by 20th Television Animation, was revealed in January 2022. The creators, Judge and Daniels, are returning as executive producers. Adding to the production team, Saladin Patterson will take on the role of an executive producer and showrunner.

ALSO READ: How did Sinead O'Connor die? Exploring the core reason behind legendary singer's demise