Johnny vs Amber: Discovery Plus orders two part documentary on the ex couple's divorce & legal battles

Discovery Plus has ordered Johnny vs Amber, a two-part documentary on one of Hollywood's most talked-about ex-couples Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The project will be told from two angles and is expected to comprise many instances from the duo's divorce and their ongoing legal battles.

As Deadline has reported that the documentary is in the works, the first episode will reportedly offer Depp's side of the story and how he fell for Heard and married her sometime after. The second episode will deal with Heard's story and her take on the marriage. Co-executive producer Nick Hornby said, "Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence."

As per Variety, the documentary will also feature interviews from their lawyers who've dealt with the cases from close quarters. The project will reportedly aim at breaking down how their relationship eventually spiralled into having been addressed via several court cases.

For those unversed, in 2016, actress Amber Heard filed for divorce from actor Johnny Depp which led to a UK High Court giving verdict against the Pirates of the Carribean star. However, the documentary will show how Depp's fans showed their support via hashtags including #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard while the Heard-Depp marriage turned into a series of legal battles.

The documentary is scheduled to be released soon, however no actual date has been confirmed yet.

