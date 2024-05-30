Johnny Wactor’s Mother Shares More Details From The Night Actor Was Shot And Killed

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The General Hospital actor, Johny Wactor’s sudden death shocked everyone as the news about his murder kicked up a social media storm.

The actor was with his coworker when it was spotted that three men were stealing his Catalytic convertor on May 25. His Mother has now shared a few more details about that night. Read ahead to know more.

Johnny Wactor's mother shares more details about the incident

The late actor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor opened up to US Weekly about the incident that took place on May 26.

She said, “When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana,” adding. “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”

As reported in the article, on May 26, Scarlett revealed that Wactor’s coworker spotted three individuals stealing his Catalytic converter. As per his mother, the General Hospital star was initially under the impression that his car was being towed.

Wactor's mother revealed, "car was jacked to one side, angled near his car and one person was down low. That's why he said, 'Hey, man, you towing my car?' He was not angry from what I believe." She added, "He put his hands up and backed up or both and they shot him."

She further said that the screams captured the attention of the security guard who works at the bar. It was the guard who called the police. As per the outlet, the coroner’s report revealed the cause of the talented actor’s death to be homicide.

Scarlett Wactor on Johnny Wactor’s coworker

According to the outlet, Scarlett mentioned that after the incident, the actor's coworker appeared to be doing okay. She said that the co-worker was gracious with her so she could ask questions. Scarlett further added that detectives were being very “thorough” which made her feel comforted.

She expressed, “I’m glad he was not alone.” Wactor’s mother revealed that she spoke with the L.A City Councilman Kevin De Leon, who has pushed detectives to use overtime pay in order to puzzle out this case

Scarlett added that she had asked the detectives if there were any leads and they shared they have a few leads but it is a process.

As per the outlet, the family had suffered enough as just months before the actor passed away, he lost his father. The Wactors have lost two of their family members now, which has surely taken a toll on the family.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

