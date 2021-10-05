JoJo Siwa calls Britney Spears a 'legend'; Reveals how she relates to the singer

JoJo Siwa who is currently a contestant Dancing With The Stars recently opened up on her love for Britney Spears as the show's recent episode was celebrated as celebrated "Britney Night" on Monday, October 4. It was during a pre-recorded segment for the show that Siwa expressed her love for Spears and spoke about how she also relates to her considering they both grew up as child stars.

The 18-year-old singer called Spears a "legend" as she gushed about her saying, "I love Britney. Britney is a legend. An icon. A ball of talent and glitter and energy. She is a genius. She just has a way of being herself, almost like nobody else does", via E!

The Dance Moms alum further mentioned how she relates to Spears on different levels and that is mainly because they both have shared a "hard" experience of growing up as a child star. Siwa added though she always had a great support system but maintained that handling childhood stardom is difficult.

During the recent episode of Dancing With The Stars, JoJo performed to Spears' famous track, Baby One More Time as she danced the tango with partner Jenna Johnson.

The recent episode of Dancing With The Stars celebrating Britney Spears, came days after the singer received her biggest victory in the conservatorship battle as her father Jamie Spears was suspended from being her conservator. Ever since the judgement came out, Britney has been on a vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari in French Polynesia.

