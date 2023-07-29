JoJo Siwa calls out Candace Cameron Bure again; slams actress' remarks on traditional marriage

Jojo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure first got into a public feud when the former accused Bure of being the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met. The duo has exchanged many blows back and forth since then. Recently though it looked like they had solved their difference but the 20-year-old on Thursday called out the Full House actress for her remarks on traditional marriage.

Jojo Siwa's beef with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa is looking back on her public feud with Candace Cameron Bure following a TikTok video last year where the former Dance Moms contestant referred to the actress as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met.

Following the viral clip, the two stars got into a public beef, but seemingly resolved their issues later on. However, the dancer has called out Bure once again, this time in response to comments the 47-year-old made about traditional marriage during a Wall Street Journal interview.

The Full House actress, who holds the position of chief creative officer of the faith-based Great American Family channel, faced criticism for her statement about the network's Christmas programming emphasizing that they'll keep "traditional marriage at the core". This sparked backlash, especially from the TikTok star, who publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQIA community in 2021. In November, she expressed her feelings, labeling Bure's remarks as "rude" and "hurtful."

Jojo Siwa calls out Candace Cameron Bure again

On July 27 Siwa while talking on the Viall Files podcast talked about the situation. She said that she had hoped the actress "was able to be a little more open, more accepting."

While referring to her first TikTok video that started the whole feud, she said, "I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while, I regretted it. But after I found … that article about her not wanting anything to do with LGBTQIA, that’s my people. And I’ve got to stand up for my people. And that’s messed up."

In Bure's WSJ interview, she was asked about featuring same-sex couples as leads, and she responded by saying, "I think that the Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Jojo explained, "You should do a movie with traditional marriage, with a man to a woman." She revealed her actual problem "wasn’t that she wants to do a movie about that. It's that she wants to do a movie about that to put down LGBTQIA and that she was specifically going to make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA, which is fine if you are doing it because it's just your movie's storyline, and it’s just it is what it is."

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old revealed to Viall that the actress had actually reached out to her first to make peace with her after Siwa's original TikTok went viral.

