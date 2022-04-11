Jojo Siwa CLARIFIES why she missed the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: I wasn't invited

Many fans noticed that the Dance Moms alum Jojo Siwa was missing on the red carpet and the event at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. On the same night, Jojo addressed her absence from the show through an Instagram post. The 18-year-old singer discussed why she was not present at the Award show in a video.

In the video, Jojo shared, via People, "A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple — I wasn't invited." She went on and noted that she was unaware of why she did not receive an invite but the situation was at a standstill after that. Jojo remarked her statement in the caption and wrote, "A lot of you have been asking why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kid [sic] Choice Awards tonight, I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn't get an invite:(."

Meanwhile, back in September 2021, Siwa revealed that Nickelodeon was preventing her from performing some of her songs on her 37-city D.R.E.A.M. tour as she tweeted and wrote, "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???" She reasoned in her follow-up tweets, "There is no reason that this music should not be included." Siwa added in another message, "Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

However, fans have been furious on the matter and are speculating widely on why the star was left out of such an important event when until last year she was always an attendee and was even presented with the honour of the Female Social Star at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

