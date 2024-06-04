JoJo Siwa Defends Not Writing Her Own Songs; Says It's Like 'When You Buy Clothes'

JoJo Siwa is finally breaking her silence on the raging rumors of lying about writing her own songs. The singer, who initially rose to fame as a Dance Moms star, shared a video on social media clarifying the issue with an elaborate explanation.

Siwa confirmed to her followers that she does not write her songs but only sings them. She revealed that her team of songwriters helps her write the song lyrics which she simply brings to life. In a wild comparison, she referred to the situation with her songwriters as buying clothes from stores.

JoJo Siwa opens up about music-writing process

The 21-year-old singer recently typed in a long explanation for the brewing rumors about her songwriting abilities. JoJo, originally Joelle Joanie Siwa clarified that she does not, in fact, write her songs and depends on an “incredible” team of writers. She wrote on TikTok on June 1, “Here to confirm for ya…I don’t WRITE my songs. I SING them. I have an incredible team of songwriters that write songs and pitch them to me to see if (they) wanna make the song mine!!"

While crediting her songwriters, the former Nickelodeon star also told her fans that she never fails to acknowledge their work and pays them enough compensation for using their songs to her benefit. “It's kinda like when you buy clothes... you don't 'MAKE' it, but it's yours after you buy it!” Siwa quipped.

Later, the Dance Moms star acknowledged that while she enjoys writing songs, it is not really her “specialty.” Therefore, she collaborates with multiple songwriters and brings their songs “to life.” In the TikTok video shared, a rainbow face-painted Siwa was seen grooving to her new song, Choose Your Fighter in the background, while the note took up most of the space in front.

Why did JoJo Siwa clarify that she doesn’t write songs?

JoJo Siwa, who only launched her music career in 2024, felt the need to explain her music-writing process because of the speculation and criticism around her debut single, Karma. The song released in April, landed No. 22 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, per Forbes. Karma was reportedly written by Brit Smith originally in 2012. Thus, netizens doubted that Siwa may have stolen the song.

Talking to TMZ, Siwa protested that she “didn’t steal anything” while also passing an ignorant remark about Brit Smith. After denying claims that Karma was written by Smith, she said “I also don’t know who Brit Smith is.”

However, Brit Smith, 39, confirmed in a recent interview with Page Six that Karma’s A B*tch was written by her for her 2012 debut but never made its official release. Also, she had Miley Cyrus in mind when drafting the lyrics.

To think of it, Siwa’s version also resembles Miley Cyrus’s singing style to some extent, the music video included. Nevertheless, Smith did not take offense to Siwa’s comments and was “happy” that her song was finally out and making it to the top charts.

JoJo Siwa rose to fame as a 9-year-old reality star while competing as a dancer alongside mom Jessalynn Siwa for two seasons of Dance Moms until 2016. She also launched her own YouTube channel and other social media to propel her fame.

