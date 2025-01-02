JoJo Siwa Drops Dramatic Choose Ur Fighter Music Video; Watch Her Take Down Six of Her Fictional Exes Here

JoJo Siwa couldn’t wait a day longer than January 1 to post the music video for her new song, Choose Ur Fighter. The Dance Moms alum battles six fictional exes at once in a video game-style showdown inside an outdoor arena in the newly released footage.

The MV begins with Siwa wearing a sheer bodysuit from her Karma music video in a room of mirrors with messy hair and makeup smudged across her face. A pair of life-size teddy bears then help her get dressed in a new, sparkling outfit before the mirror walls smash to unveil the arena.

After Siwa is knocked down by her first opponent, a Cleopatra-esque character runs out to save her and help her get back on her feet. She then battles with her six exes at once and takes them down one by one through a series of highly functional moves, including a roundhouse kick and a headbutt to one man’s crotch. As Siwa celebrates her victory, she does her viral Karma MV dance move, complete with two-foot stomps and a full-body gyration. Watch HERE!

In the video’s YouTube description, Siwa thanked people for watching the video, irrespective of their purpose—whether to love it or hate it—saying she appreciates their time anyway.

“My life advice is typically Karma’s a B****, but now my best advice is, when you choose your lover, make sure you do it wisely, because your lover and your fighter are one and the same!” she continued.

Siwa also celebrated the music video on Instagram, writing, “New year, new music video.”

The 21-year-old said making the MV was by far the most fun she’s ever had while creating a project. Per Siwa, all aspects of the video production—from coming up with creative ideas to rehearsals to filming and making the final edit—gave her immense pleasure and happiness. “It was a challenge but SO much fun,” she expressed.

Elsewhere in her lengthy Instagram message, Siwa revealed that the music video was supposed to be released last year as a follow-up to Karma, but it got delayed for a reason she “shouldn’t really talk about.”

As for her real-life romance, Siwa was most recently photographed with rumored love interest Kath Ebbs at Los Angeles International Airport in December. Her previous romantic partners have been Dakayla Wilson, Kylie Prew, and Avery Cyrus, per People.

