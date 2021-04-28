JoJo Siwa gets teary eyed over long distance relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa recently shared a tearful selfie and left fans wondering if she broke up with girlfriend Kylie Prew.

JoJo Siwa got real about the difficulties of a long-distance relationship in her newest Instagram post. After the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a picture of herself shedding a tear and a caption hinting at a goodbye. This led fans into a frenzy as they rushed to check on her well-being and wondered if she had broken up with girlfriend Kylie Prew. Soon clarifying fans over her sombre mood, Siwa got candid about her long-distance relationship with Prew.

Along with a selfie of herself where she was seen crying, JoJo wrote, "I. Don’t. Like. Saying. Goodbye.” The goodbye mentioned by Siwa led to several netizens believing that her relationship had ended, although the YouTuber soon mentioned she was okay and explained the truth behind her post.

Siwa wrote, "Reading comments on my last post and you guys were confused about why I was crying on my last Story. I just want to clarify, nothing happened, we just are long distance, and we had to say goodbye today and I’m sad.”

Further expressing how long-distance relationships can be very stressful, JoJo wrote, "But I just wanted to come on here because I knew you all were panicking for a second. But no need to panic, [it's just] the reality of long-distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."

JoJo and Kylie started dating in January 2021. Within a month of dating, Siwa made their relationship official on social media and even gave a shoutout to her girlfriend at the recently held GLAAD Media Awards while presenting an honour.

