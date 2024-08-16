Jojo Siwa Posts Adorable Video With Girlfriend Dakayla Wilson Confirming Their Relationship; See Here

It’s now officially confirmed that JoJo Siwa is in a new relationship.

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, 21, revealed her relationship with fellow dancer Dakota Wilson on August 14 by sharing a photo of them on Instagram. She also posted a video clip on her Instagram Stories featuring the couple hugging tightly.

In the video, Dakota is seen dancing in a studio, performing choreography in front of a mirror. She then turns to the room, excitedly shouting, “I have a girlfriend.” The room erupts in applause as JoJo and Dakota embrace, celebrating their new relationship.

JoJo Siwa has officially introduced her new girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, to the world!

In a joyful Instagram Story, JoJo shared a video of the couple hugging, with the caption “"Cats outta the bag ” and tagged Dakayla. Dakayla responded with her own post of the video, writing, “surprise shawtyyyyy.”

JoJo also reposted a fan page's congratulatory post featuring side-by-side screenshots of her and Dakayla hugging, with the caption, “💕I’m happy for them and I’m glad that they're happy being with each other @itsjojosiwa.”

After the big reveal, JoJo posted a photo of the pair holding hands outdoors, captioned, “Perfect day.” Dakayla echoed the sentiment on her own Instagram Story, calling it “literally the most perfect day.”

The exact timeline of JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson’s relationship is still unknown, but JoJo went public to indicate that they were recently together for the weekend. The TikTok video that Siwa posted showed her participating in a dance lesson by Wilson, which she was conducting.

"Girlfriend taught a dance class so I took a weekend off from being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant," she captioned a TikTok video of her dancing. "@DAKAYLA WILSON broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT."

JoJo Siwa’s last relationship was with TikTok star Avery Cyrus, from whom she separated in December of the same year after dating for only three months. Siwa made the announcement on TikTok, and to give Silly Putty a twist, she called it a ‘sorry for breaking up with you’ gift. In the comments to the video, she stated that they realized they were happier as friends and were still in the process of defining their relationships.

For instance, Dakayla Wilson has been accused of being in a fake showmate relationship with Anthony Curley from the So You Think You Can Dance season 18 show. Though the two remained friendly throughout the season, nothing blossomed between them once the season was over.

Back in March, JoJo Siwa playfully described her love life as "messy" during an interview with PEOPLE. When an interviewer described her as orderly, Siwa quipped, "Actually, I'm sure you wouldn't like to know, but I'm sure you would like to know. I got a good word for it: messy. I’m messy."

In November 2023, Siwa shared her thoughts on love with PEOPLE, revealing she was taking advice from Special Forces stars Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall. Viall had suggested she embrace being a "mess" in love until she turned 21, giving her more time to navigate her romantic life.

Speaking about dating while managing a busy schedule, the Karma singer noted, "I’m a lover. I crave that. But it’s good, because I know when I’m in a relationship, I prioritize it, and sometimes a little too much, cutting out friends, family, and career to focus solely on the relationship."

