Jojo Siwa REVEALS if coming out was scary; Celebrates 1 year anniversary with a moving post

In a recent Instagram post, Jojo Siwa celebrated the 1st anniversary of her coming out as queer. For the unversed, the Nickelodeon star came out as gay last year as she wore a "Best gay cousin ever" t-shirt and posted it on her social media. To mark her milestone, the Dance Moms alum posted the same snap once again accompanied by a series of other photos and videos.

The 18-year-old entertainer wrote a lengthy emotional caption in which she remarked that it had been 365 days since she came out and also shared that in the last year she had "felt more love than ever." She penned down her fears and wrote that people asked her frequently if coming out to the world was scary, to which her answer is always a "yes of course". Siwa went on and wrote, "anything that’s different about you is scary". However, she stated that it is this "different" in her, made her who she was and that is why she had no qualms about sharing her truth with the world.

Check out her heartfelt Instagram post below:

The YouTuber continued to add that she was put on this earth to be a role model for the kids, to teach them that loving everyone for who they were, was all that mattered. She addressed her fans as she thanked them for their immense support and wrote, "please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all".

