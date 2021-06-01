JoJo Siwa reveals Kim Kardashian & 3 more celebs reached out to her after she came out as queer

JoJo Siwa came out as queer earlier this year and in a recent interview, spoke about how her fans and other celebs reacted to it.

JoJo Siwa opened up about her life after coming out as queer and as she gets ready to celebrate her first Pride month, the famed YouTuber spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the outpouring of support she has gained from the entertainment industry as well as fans ever since she announced she was gay. The American singer-dancer has maintained that she always knew she wasn't straight but didn't feel ready to come out with her truth.

Siwa came out as gay earlier this year when she confirmed her relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew. Revealing how she decided to make the announcement, JoJo said, she told Prew, "We're waiting until you're 100 fully percent ready because there's no turning back" to which her girlfriend replied, "I was ready yesterday", via EW.

Siwa's coming out had received a lot of support online, not only from her fans but also from other artists including the likes of Joe Jonas who shared an Instagram story in support of her. Recalling the celebrities who personally reached out to her, JoJo informed that it was Kim Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Nas X who were among the first ones.

Kardashian is known to be close to Siwa considering her daughter North West is obsessed with the dancer. Last year, Kim also wrote about Siwa in the Time 100 issue that celebrated the YouTube star saying, "There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever."

As for other celebrities, Siwa also told Entertainment Weekly, the details about Iggy Azalea's text to her where the singer said she was extremely happy for Siwa.

