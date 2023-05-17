JoJo Siwa's house gets robbed; Report claims burglars are still on the loose

JoJo Siwa, who is a well-known performer and social media sensation, recently experienced a terrifying break-in that took place at her opulent home on Monday. The social media star shared a video on her social media and narrated the incident. Since then, the law enforcement officials are actively looking for them as the suspected culprits are still not to be found.

What exactly happened at JoJo Siwa’s extravagant mansion

According to a report in TMZ, law enforcement sources stated that authorities responded to a report from an alarm company about the break-in at JoJo's San Fernando Valley house at 2:40 AM on Monday. However, as per the sources in the report, the culprits had already fled by the time they arrived.

The report mentioned that the authorities discovered an open door on the property, which is thought to be what they used to enter JoJo's home. The overall worth of what was taken is still unknown, as no one was home at the time, as per the report. The report further stated that the detectives are still waiting to hear from JoJo about what's been missing from home.

The dancer told her admirers about the terrifying encounter on Tuesday, stating the accused suspects were armed when they entered. Meanwhile, as JoJo opens up about the incident on social media, the police have yet to state their confirmation if the individuals were armed.

She also revealed a video of the suspects, claiming that it makes her “sick to watch." Fortunately, the dancer said, no one was injured, including her pets.

About JoJo Siwa

Joelle Joanie Siwa,known by her stage name JoJo Siwa, is an American singer, dancer, actor, and social media influencer. She became well-known thanks to her participation in the reality series ‘Dance Moms’ and subsequently gained a sizable fan base on several social media sites, such as YouTube and TikTok.

Siwa is a singer who is well-known for having a distinctive look that includes her iconic bow and bright clothing. She has published a number of songs, some of which have done well on the music charts. Additionally, she has performed in concerts and appeared in a Nickelodeon television special. Young audiences have come to know JoJo Siwa as a famous figure who exudes positivity and energy.

