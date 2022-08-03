Jojo Siwa's mom says it's 'easy to quote Bible' as she SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure amid beef with teen celeb
Amid online beef with Candace Cameron Bure, Jojo Siwa's mom stands up for the teen pop star.
After Candace Cameron Bure posted a Bible verse as apparently an answer to Jojo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met, the teen celebs mom Jessalynn Siwa is stepping up to protect her daughter. The triggered mother came for the Fuller House star in her Instagram story on Monday and slammed the celebrity for putting on appearances.
Credits: Page Six, Getty Images
