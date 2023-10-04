Joker 2: First Look reveals Joaquin Pheonix in dread; Here's what we know so far

It is almost four years since the first look of the Joker sequel came out in the public domain. This week, the director of the movie, Todd Philips, took to Instagram to share a still of Joaquin Phoenix from the upcoming movie. With this, the hopes for the coming project are high. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the next movie is set to pose as the sequel to the 2019 DC movie. Here is everything to know about the post and the new Joker movie that is around the corner. Read on.

Joker 2: First look out

Director Todd Phillips has just given fans an exciting sneak peek at Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film, Joker. After six months of anticipation, this new image showcases Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the enigmatic and iconic Batman villain, the Joker. The forthcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, is scheduled for release in 2024.

However, it should be noted that this movie will exist separately from James Gunn's DC Universe and will be part of DC's innovative Elseworlds brand, which features unique projects that do not adhere to the continuity of the new DC Universe.

The image shared by Todd Phillips on Instagram offers an intriguing glimpse into the world of Joker: Folie à Deux. In the image, Joaquin Phoenix's character, Arthur Fleck, stands in the rain in dread, surrounded by a multitude of people holding colorful umbrellas. The Joker appears to be relishing the moment, as Arthur Fleck gazes upwards, seemingly embracing the rain.

What might happen in the next movie?

As seen in the ending of the first movie, Aurther ends up killing his own psychiatrist. With this, the sequel promises an exploration of Arthur Fleck's confinement within Arkham State Hospital. We might see Arthur Fleck still struggling with his confusing thoughts and past mistakes while trying to escape from Arkham.

Lady Gaga's role as Harley Quinn and the music in the film could help us understand Fleck's character better, making fans excited to see what unfolds in this intriguing story. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

