Joker 2: From Release date to cast, here’s everything we know

Joker 2, officially titled as Joker: Folie à Deux, is all set to hit the theaters in October 2024. Directed by Todd Philips, the forthcoming sequel will star a number of renowned actors, including Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. A sequel was publicly announced in June 2022 as a result of the first film's popularity, which included smashing box office records internationally and bagging two Oscars.

Here is all the information you need to know about Joker: Folie à Deux, from the cast to the release date.

Joker 2: Cast and Characters

Joaquin Phoenix will reprise the role of Arthur Fleck, popularly known as the Joker. Phoenix won an Academy Award for his lead role as the serial killer-turned-failing comedian in the year 2020. Lady Gaga has been casted as the film's female protagonist in the upcoming sequel despite the fact that she didn't feature in the first part of Joker. Apart from Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga, the movie also stars Brendan Gleeson, who will play an unspecified supporting role and Zazie Beetz who will reprise her role as Sophie. In addition to this, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and Jacob Lofland are also going to feature in the movie, but their parts are not revealed.

Joker: What's it about?

The plot of the upcoming sequel has also been kept a secret along with the cast. Though unlike the first sequel, the forthcoming sequel will reportedly be a musical. In an interview composer Hildur Guðnadóttir said, “It’s an interesting decision. And I think it’s really exciting to see how it unfolds. And I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising.”

When will it be released?

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to hit the theaters on October 4, 2024. The Joker was initially intended to be a standalone film, but due to its enormous popularity, a sequel has been planned. In the months after Joker's release, there were suspicions that a sequel was in the works. In June 2022, Todd revealed the existence of Joker 2 on Instagram by posting pictures of the official screenplay and Joaquin reading it.

