Joker 2: Here’s everything you need to know about Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s much-anticipated sequel

As per Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming sequel will be named ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’. Interestingly, this time, the movie is going to be a musical with songs and dance numbers and is once again co-written by Scott Silver and directed by Todd Phillips.

When Joker was first released, it surprised everyone because an Oscar-winning performance was given by Joaquin Phoenix . The movie bagged Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival – since then, fans are desperately waiting for the sequel. Joker was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Following all of that, it was quite obvious that there would be a sequel. Joker has collected around $1 billion worldwide and was loved by fans from all over the world.

Joker 2: Everything we know so far

The much-anticipated movie will feature Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, who bagged Oscars for the best actor. Also, renowned singer, Lady Gaga, will share the screen alongside Phoenix. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the Joker 2 cast boasts of an impressive cast, including Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials), Catherine Keener (Get Out), and Harry Lawtey (Industry). Besides, not much information is known about the film so far.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Lady Gaga unveiled the first look of herself as Harley Quinn from her upcoming sequel 2 on Instagram. 'Folie a Deux’ – she wrote in her caption. In that picture, we saw Harley holding Joker’s face with what looked like a bloody nose.

Will Joker 2 be a musical?

It has been reported that the upcoming sequel of Joker would be a musical. Keeping that in mind, it seems perfect to cast Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. She’s a popular singer and has plenty of acting experience, including an enthralling role in the 2018 film “A Star is Born” as Ally. Although, fans have a mixed reaction to this unusual announcement. Though the Joker 2 composer feels that the idea of converting the movie into music is logical, many people are still dubious about such a drastic change in tone. It is certainly possible for a movie to be both grim and musical, but doing so would require exceptional directing.

