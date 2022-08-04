Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix's sequel sets its release date; Will hit the screens in 2024

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel which has been titled as Joker: Folie à Deux has now confirmed its release date. As reported by Variety, the film is all set to hit the big screen on October 4, 2024. Ever since the sequel was announced, fans have been excited to watch film and particularly since it was reported that Lady Gaga may be a part of it.

It has been known that the sequel will be nothing like the original film considering it was reported that it will be a musical. As for Lady Gaga's inclusion, the singer will seemingly step into the role of Harley Quinn with this film. Joker holds a special meaning for Phoenix's career given that the actor went on to win an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck. The big announcement of the film's release in 2024 was confirmed by Warner Bros.

The studio recently found itself hitting the headlines for cancelling Batgirl movie. In the meantime, they are also dealing with the controversy surrounding their other upcoming film, The Flash's lead star Ezra Miller. Among the studios' big DC projects, Black Adam is being pushed as the main event and recently also had a special teaser release at the Comic-Con 2022.

As for the upcoming Joker sequel, Todd Phillips, who also directed the first film which bagged 11 Academy Award nominations, returns to direct the second one as well. Phillips will be co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver. While Joker 2 arrives in October 2024, Marvel's Fantastic Four film has been scheduled to arrive a month later.

