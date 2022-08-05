Joker 2: Lady Gaga CONFIRMS Harley Quinn role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in new teaser

The most powerful duo is set to team up for the upcoming sequel of Joker. On Thursday, DC unveiled the new teaser for the upcoming Joker 2 and Gaga confirmed her casting in the film. Previously, Variety had reported that Gaga was being considered for the role of Harley Quinn in the film after she had won over the industry with her exceptional performance in the House of Gucci.

Along with with the bombshell casting, the title for the film was also revealed, "Joker: Folie à Deux." Joaquin Phoenix will be returning to the franchise with his role of Joker after he won the Oscar for Best Actor based on his outstanding performance in the 2019 instalment. The teaser of the film is set to Cheek to Cheek by Louis Armstrong which Gaga has covered before alongside jazz legend Tony Bennet. The upcoming film is set to be a musical as per reports so Gaga's casting is the perfect match for the role.

The teaser also confirmed the release date for the film as the numbers flashed by in the animated clip. The film is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024. Although it has been confirmed that Gaga is joining the franchise, it is still not clear if she will be playing the role of Harley Quinn in the much-awaited sequel.

As for the fans on Twitter, a great majority were revelling after news came out that Gaga would be joining Phoenix on the project yet many expressed their aversion to a potential musical.

