Joker 2: Lady Gaga stuns in FIRST PIC as Harley Quinn in sequel; Fan says ‘Best Valentine gift ever’

Lady Gaga’s first look as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 has been the best Valentine’s Day gift for fans and we could not agree more! A couple of hours ago, director Todd Philips took to his Instagram space and blessed netizens with a sweet surprise as he unveiled the very first look of Lady Gaga as Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker 2, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Needless to say, fans could not contain their excitement! Scroll below to know more.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 Gaga announced that she will be involved in the sequel of Joker last August itself. And now, it looks like the A Star is Born actress is all set to mesmerize fans and audience with her role as Harley Quinn. In the picture uploaded by director Todd Philips, we can see Gaga’s Harley standing against a wall, as she faces Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Her hands are on his cheeks as the two of them look at each other. Sharing this picture, Philips captioned the post as ‘happy valentine’s day’. Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. The movie is all set to release on October 4, 2024. If the sequel does not deviate much from Harley’s origin story, we might get to see her meeting the Joker for the first time when she was working as a therapist named Dr. Harleen Quinzel. This will be the second time Philips will be collaborating with Lady Gaga. The two had previously worked together in A Star is Born. Fans react to Lady Gaga’s picture reveal as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 As soon as Todd Philips shared the post on his social media space, it was flooded with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “Oscar just for that picture.” A second fan commented, “Im deceased!!!!??” Another user wrote, “BRO JUST DELIVERED A EARTH SHATTERING PHOTO AND PRETENDED AS IF WE’RE SUPPOSED TO JUST LOOK PAST IT. A fourth fan’s comment read ”Best valentines gift (slew of emojis)”

