Joker 2: Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn; Joaquin Phoenix's sequel to be a musical

The Joker sequel was recently announced and it has been confirmed that director Todd Phillips is working on a script for the same along with co-writer Scott Silver. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Joker 2 may be a musical and also introduce the character of Harley Quinn. The title of the sequel has been announced as Joker: Folie à deux by Phillips.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in the musical. This will mark the singer's superhero debut if a deal does work out. Previously, the role of Quinn has been essayed by Margot Robbie in the other DCEU films including Suicide Squad and also a standalone film, Birds of Prey. Robbie last essayed the role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad which released last year.

As for Phoenix's return as the Joker, the report stated that Warner Bros is yet to close a deal with the actor who appeared as the troubled DC villain in Joker which released in 2019. The film became not only a massive commercial success but also won critical acclaim. Joker bagged 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, and also won best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best score for Hildur Guonadottir.

Last week, Todd Phillips revealed the title of the film along with a photo of the script and also added a snap of Phoenix who was seen reading it. With speculations that the film could be a musical, Lady Gaga's casting could make this film yet another Oscar runner given the singer's past film roles in A Star is Born and House of Gucci and their success.

