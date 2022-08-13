Joker 2: Lady Gaga's salary for the Joaquin Phoenix starrer is USD 10 million; REPORT

One of the highly-anticipated sequels that received the green light is Joker 2! Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, not only does Joaquin Phoenix return as Joker/Arthur Fleck after his stellar Oscar-winning performance, but also joining him is none other than Lady Gaga, playing Harley Quinn. Moreover, Zazie Beetz is reportedly in negotiations to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the upcoming Todd Phillips directorial.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga will be taking home a hefty salary of USD 10 million for Joker: Folie à Deux. On the other hand, it was previously reported that both Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips will be getting USD 20 million paydays, respectively, for Joker 2. Interestingly, Phoenix's Joker 2 salary was increased exponentially from his USD 4.5 million salary for Joker, which went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with a global box office total of a staggering USD 1.07 billion. The 2019 release is also the first R-rated movie to join the billion-dollar box office club!

For the unversed, Joker: Folie à Deux is going to be a musical, more A Star Is Born than In the Heights. With the cast and director taking home big cheques alongside the cost of producing complicated musical sequences, the production budget for Joker: Folie à Deux is believed roughly to be USD 150 million, as opposed to the USD 55-70 million budget of Joker.

We can't wait to see for Joker and Harley Quinn's chaotic magic unfold in Joker: Folie à Deux!

Are you excited to see Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in the US on October 4, 2024.

