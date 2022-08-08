Joker 2: Zazie Beetz REVEALS why Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's movie being a musical 'makes wonderful sense'

Thanks to the big reveal last week, everyone is talking about Joker 2 starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga! Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, a graphic tease was unveiled of the upcoming sequel, which sees Joaquin returning as Arthur Fleck aka Joker (after winning his first-ever Oscar for his phenomenal performance!) while Gaga enters the franchise as Harley Quinn. Moreover, it was also confirmed that Joker 2 will be a musical.

While there's much chatter about the genre aspect of the movie, Zazie Beetz who played Sophie Dumond, Arthur's love interest in Joker, thinks Joker: Folie à Deux being a musical "makes wonderful sense." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bullet Train star was asked what she really felt about Joker 2 being a musical, and the 31-year-old actress confessed that she "wasn't really surprised by" the creative decision. Zazie explained how Joker franchise director Todd Phillips "always had a creative approach to" Arthur Fleck. Beetz personally loves musicals as she thinks of them as characters feeling and experiencing so much, in sorrow and joy, that the only way to let it out is to "sing and dance about it."

Seeing within herself, Zazie Beetz disclosed that "singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience" for her. Elaborating, Beetz explained, "I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment."

Relating this to Joker 2, Zazie Beetz concluded, "And so I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me." Given how Joker's final shooting script confirmed that Zazie Beetz's character Sophie Dumond survived, we wonder if we could see the gifted, talented actress again in the sequel.

Are you excited for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing and dancing their harrowing blues in Joker: Folie à Deux? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in the US on October 4, 2024.

