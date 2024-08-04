Joker Director Explains Key Differences Between Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is one the fan-favorite characters, who was well-reprised by Margot Robbie in the past. However, despite her wonderful portrayal, makers decided to replace Robbie with Lady Gaga for the new musical interpretation of Harley Quinn in the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux. The Joker director, Todd Phillips, stressed the difference between Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in his latest interview.

In his interview with Empire Magazine, the film director, Todd Phillips took the opportunity to highlight the difference between Margot Robbie and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. The director admitted that Gaga’s portrayal of the character will have similarities with Robbie’s past portrayal, however, the character has been interpreted quite uniquely by the former in the upcoming film.

Adding further the director made it clear that Gaga’s depiction of Harley Quinn has been inspired by comic books, however, they tweaked the detailing per their vision. But her character is more derived from characters who obsess over serial killers and idolize them in a manner.

“While there are some things that people would find familiar in her, it’s really Gaga’s own interpretation, and Scott [Silver] and I’s interpretation. She became the way how [Charles] Manson had girls who idolized him. The way that sometimes these [imprisoned murderers] have people that look up to them. There are things about Harley in the movie that were taken from the comic books, but we took it and molded it to the way we wanted it to be," Phillips shared.

Todd Phillips then highlighted the efforts to make Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn different from its all past versions, sharing that he tried his level best to get maximum information about multiple interesting pieces and tried to assemble it all while developing Gaga’s character.

He added, “I did my very best to, of course, be knowledgeable about all of the various interesting pieces that would arise as I was developing this character. But I really approached Lee from a place of, ‘What is this story? And what does she bring to Arthur’s life, for better or for worse?'"

Lady Gaga on her upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux

Talking about the casting of Lady Gaga in the film, Todd Phillips revealed that it was their first time bringing a concept of the musical in their DC film thus, they sought an actor who could bring her music with her. Lady Gaga perfectly fits the description checking all the above tick boxes with her vibe and musical prowess.

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, revealed during her conversation with the magazine that she views her upcoming DC film, Joker: Folie à Deux, as more than just a psychological thriller. She emphasized that the movie does not belong to a specific genre whereas it's a complex yet interesting mix of multiple genres including drama and tragedy.

The superstar also talked about the nuanced role of music in the film, sharing that she could envision the film while just reading the script, forcing her to take up the role. "It’s not one kind of genre, this movie. It’s a psychological thriller, it’s a drama, it’s a tragedy. It would be hard for me not to say that it has some comedy in it as well because I think it’s very funny. And it uses music in this extremely nuanced and particular way. I could see the needle that they were trying to thread when I read the script," Lady Gaga commented.

Well, it’s to be seen how well the makers’ efforts pan out in the new portrayal of Harley Quinn by Lady Gaga. The trailer of the film has already been released, sharing glimpses of a serious affair between Harley and Joker, however, the love story soon takes a twist as their relationship dynamic changes. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

