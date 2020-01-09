Joker Director Todd Phillips REVEALS real life inspiration behind Gotham City; Find Out

Director Todd Phillips has revealed that the Gotham City featured in the film Joker was inspired from a real-world city. Read on to know more.

In any Batman or Joker movie, the Gotham City acts as the heart and soul of the story. Infected with crime, unemployment and insensitivity, the city is a character in itself and has been the backbone of every Batman-adjacent plotline, including the latest DC film Joker. During a recent interview, director Todd Phillips revealed that his version of Gotham City in the film was inspired by New York City. The filmmaker admitted that, while creating the city, he took inspiration from his own childhood in New York.

Phillips asserted that even though the makers have not specified exactly when and where the movie takes place, according to him, Gotham City has always been an extension of his memory of New York City in 1981, when he was just 11 or 12-years-old. “A very run down, broken down city on every level,” ComicBook quoted him as saying. This is not the first time the director opened up about the idea behind his version of Gotham City. Last year, during Joker’s press conference at the Venice Film Festival, the director mentioned that while creating the city, he took inspiration for various characters and movies that came out in the 1970s, including the 1976 film Taxi Driver.

Explaining the plot a bit further during the recent interaction, Phillips explained that even though according to him it is based on 1981 New York, it isn't necessarily set in that time and place. He revealed that the makers purposefully set the film in the past so that they could remove it from anything else the audience might know or connect it with. He went on to say that the film is actually set in an alternate universe.

