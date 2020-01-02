Joker: Director Todd Phillips says THIS about directing the sequel to the Joaquin Phoenix starrer

News reports also suggest the director Todd Phillips said at the event that when a film garners USD 1 billion at the box office and it is made on a budget of USD 60 million, everyone is intrigued about the sequel.

The Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker which turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film received a thundering response at the box office. The fans and film audience loved the film and hailed Joaquin Phoenix for his brilliant portrayal of Arthur Fleck. The Hollywood film Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead faced a lot of controversies with respect to its content which was claimed to be very violent. The people spoke openly that the film should not hit the screens even before its release. Now, as per the latest new reports, Joker director Todd Phillips said that he is open to directing the sequel to the film Joker.

But, the director has a condition to that. Todd Phillips while talking at Deadline’s awards event called The Contenders New York. The director Todd Phillips also revealed that he has not yet decided where to go ahead and make the sequel to Joker. Joaquin Phoenix played a troubled character of Arthur Fleck. The character then turns out to become the arch nemesis of Batman. News reports also suggest the director Todd Phillips said at the event that when a film garners USD 1 billion at the box office and it is made on a budget of USD 60 million, everyone is intrigued and want to see a sequel.

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to hear more details of the sequel. There is no official word out yet about any possible sequel to the Joaquin Phoenix starrer. The film Joker was a R-Rated film which managed to cross the collections of Ryan Reynolds Deadpool at the global box office. Now, only time will tell whether or not Todd Phillips will helm the sequel to Joker.

