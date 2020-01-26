Joker: Director Todd Phillips says THIS about the Joaquin Phoenix starrer; Find Out

Director Todd Phillips said that the central idea of the film was to showcase the lack of empathy in the world.

While talking about the film Joker, director Todd Phillips said that the central idea of the film was to showcase the lack of empathy in the world. The director while speaking during a question and answer round that the Joaquin Phoenix starrer wasn't about the violence that the lead actor invokes in the film. He also adds that the idea of the film was not to make the character of Arthur Fleck look sympathetic. The ace director Todd Phillips says that he focused on the idea that what if one grows up in a world where there is a serious lack of empathy.

The character of Joker essayed by Joaquin Phoenix undergoes childhood trauma, and was unfortunately brought up in unfavourable and unforgiving circumstances. The director says he wanted to make a very real film which will reflect the consequences of what happens when the world terribly lacks sympathy towards the people. The surroundings that we live in take a toll on us. The film sees the lead star Joaquin Phoenix essay the role called Arthur Fleck. The character is never loved in his environment and faces humiliation and rejection at every step of the way. All these things result in the way the character ends. The Joker, takes to violence in a bid to get back at those who ridiculed him.

The director of Joker, said that when he spoke to his writers about Joker, he wanted to make sure that the film portrays a world with a lack of sympathetic souls in it. Todd also adds that when you develop a story more and more layers keep getting adding to the characters. Hence Joker's character has a lot of depth to it.

