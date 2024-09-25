Joker: Folie à Deux Director Reveals How Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Helped Each Other on Sets; 'It’s What Movies Should Be'

The sequel to the 2019 film Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit theaters in the coming month. Todd Phillips, the director, spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the movie's release.

In the interview, he discussed the movie, what viewers can expect from the dark thriller comedy, and Joaquin Phoenix's daily irritation in preparation for the film's live singing scenes with Lady Gaga. While talking to the media portal, the filmmaker revealed that it was a task every day for the lead actor to prepare for the scenes.

Phillips mentioned that apart from the struggles, both Gaga and Phoenix gave each other pointers on how to excel in any particular scene in the movie.

The director revealed, “The truth is, they gave each other pointers. He’d give her pointers about acting; she’s been in movies, but he’s Joaquin Phoenix. She gave him tips about music because she’s Lady Gaga. It’s what movies should be: a giant collaboration.” He further added that the actor’s notes to Gaga weren’t too direct; he would just ask the actress to be a little generous in the scenes.

ALSO READ: 'I was like No...' - Joaquin Phoenix Included THIS Suggestion By Lady Gaga For Musicals In Joker: Folie à Deux

However, as for the Grammy-winning star, “her notes would be a little more specific because it’s like, you’re not hitting the note there. It’s different. There’s less room for interpretation.” said the director.

Ahead in the conversation, Phillips revealed that the director himself chose the songs for Gaga and Phoenix, who play the roles of Harley Quinn and Arthur Fleck, respectively.

Advertisement

The filmmaker mentioned that keeping the tone of the film and storyline aside and just focusing on the two characters, they have a romantic story going on, and hence decided on the soft songs for the duo to sing in the scenes.

He said, “I don’t know if I believe it’s the first time Frank Sinatra found somebody who needs him. But when Arthur sings it, it is. It’s a different meaning—and in some ways, it’s more emotional.”

As for Joker 2, the movie will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his character of Arthur Fleck after winning the Academy Award for his portrayal of the character.

The movie will release in theaters on October 4.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Highly Anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux Faces Mixed Reviews At Venice Film Festival