Joker: Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's intense FIRST LOOK teased as filming for the sequel begins

One of the most anticipated films for 2024 is the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. With Todd Phillips returning as director for the sequel, the film this time will be a musical with Gaga playing the role of Harley Quinn. A first look of the film was recently teased by the filmmaker as he shared an image of Phoenix on Instagram.

As the production for Joker: Folie à Deux began, Phillips shared a close-up photo of Joaquin in his Arthur Fleck look. The photo showcases Fleck giving a dead-eyed look as he’s receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility. Sharing the photo, the filmmaker in the captions wrote, "Day 1. Our boy. #joker." While fans couldn't get enough of the intense first look, Joaquin's sister Rain Phoenix also commented on the same with a shock emoji.

All about Joker sequel

At this point, plot details about Joker sequel haven't yet been revealed. The film will pick up with Phoenix’s Fleck being admitted to Arkham Asylum. Apart from Lady Gaga who will bring a fresh take on Harley Quinn with this film, Brendan Gleeson has also been cast in the production. Also, Zazie Beetz, who portrayed Sophie Dumond in the first Joker movie, is set to reprise the role in Joker: Folie á Deux.

In 2019, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Phillips had already been working on a sequel to the Oscar-winning film. Scott Silver, who wrote the first film alongside Phillips, reportedly has also worked on the upcoming sequel. A release date for the film was recently announced as Lady Gaga also confirmed her casting by sharing the news. Gaga’s Quinn will exist in a different universe than the Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release on October 9, 2024.