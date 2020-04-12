Joker: Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro CLASHED over a scene rehearsal; Here's what happened

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro were at crossroads during the rehearsals of the movie. Todd Philips narrates the tale and how they resolved their issues.

Joker was an intense movie. The Academy Award-nominated movie starred Joaquin Phoenix. He swept all the Best Actor trophies during the awards season, including the Oscars. While Joaquin was the star of the show, Robert DeNiro delivered a memorable performance as well. Together, the two talented stars took the climax sequence a notch higher. We have shivers run down our spine even thinking about it. While they stood at crossroads during the shocking climax, the director recently revealed the two actors were at crossroads even when the cameras were off.

Philips, in a profile on Phoenix in GQ, revealed that the Joker star butted heads with his De Niro during the filming. The director revealed the two stars were in disagreement over a particular scene. The filmmaker revealed that De Niro wanted to rehearse a scene with the actor. However, Phoenix wanted to stick to his unconventional approach to acting.

Phoenix stays clear from rehearsals as he feels it tempers the naturalism of a scene. De Niro insisted he wanted a read-through of the script with the actor. De Niro demanded Phoenix to show up. But the actor outrightly refused. “Tell him he’s an actor and he’s got to be there,” De Niro told Phillips. “I like to hear the whole movie and we’re going to all get in a room and just read it,” he added. However, Phoenix informed Phillips, “There’s no fucking way I’m doing a read-through.”

Although the drama, Phoenix reportedly went to De Niro’s offices in New York for a read-through. He clearly did not give it all in. Mumbling his way through the script. De Niro invited Phoenix to chat in his office but the latter said he felt sick, he didn’t want to. When Phillips urged, Phoenix agreed and the stars eventually cleared the air. It became so much better than De Niro took Phoenix’s face into his hands and kiss his cheek. “It’s going to be OK, bubbeleh,” he said.

What are your thoughts about the interesting anecdote? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix REVEALS how a near fatal car accident forced him to go to rehab: I was running around drinking

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More