Joker: Joaquin Phoenix starrer had an alternate ending? Find Out

Kevin Smith has spoken about the film Joker's alternate ending which was supposed to be even more horrifying than the one actually shown the film.

The blockbuster film, Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead reportedly had an alternate ending to the film. The super hit Hollywood film Joker was helmed by ace director Todd Phillips. The filmmaker, Kevin Smith has spoken about the film Joker's alternate ending which was supposed to be even more horrifying than the one actually shown the film. While talking about the film where Joaquin Phoenix played the character named Arthur Fleck, Kevin Smith says the film would have had a darker ending than the actual one.

Kevin Smith was talking about the film on his Fatman Beyond podcast on YouTube that version in which Joaquin Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck brutally murders Thomas and Martha Wayne in the alley which is located outside the theatre. Arthur Fleck aka Joker also kills young Bruce Wayne. This news has surprised the fans and film audience across the globe who gave the film a thundering response at the box office. Joker even left behind Ryan Reynolds Deadpool at the box office as the highest grossing R Rated film.

Currently, fans are imagining what would it be like, if the more terrifying version of the film's ending had indeed made the cut. The film Joker brought the leading star of the film, Joaquin Phoenix immense appreciation and love for his brilliant and spine-chilling performance as Arthur Fleck. Kevin Smith also adds that if the Todd Phillips directorial had gone ahead with the killing of Bruce Wayne, there would be no Batman left in that particular universe.

Check out the trailer of Joker:

(ALSO READ: Boots Riley CRITICISES Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker; Calls superhero films ‘Cop Movies’)

Read More