Joker star Joaquin Phoenix reportedly offered a MASSIVE paycheck for Joker 2 and Joker 3

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks for Joker 2 and Joker 3. It is said that the actor is being offered a huge sum for his return.

It was a year to remember for DC Films and Warner Bros after Todd Philips delivered a blockbuster via Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix starter not only ruled the box office for weeks, but it also swept away all the Best Actor awards during the awards season this year. Following the spectacular response, fans were curious to know if Philips and Phoenix would reunite for a Joker sequel. While there has been no official word on the street about Joker 2, a new report suggests that the talks are happening.

According to Mirror UK, Phoenix is in talks to return for not one but two Joker movies. The international publication reports that the makers are eyeing to freeze Phoenix for Joker 2 and Joker 3, and they are reportedly making an offer hoping that he can't possibly refuse. A source informed the news outlet that the makers have offered Phoenix a whopping $50 million for the dual project return.

The insider has revealed that even Phoenix is interested in sporting the iconic smile yet again. "Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie. But he’s changed his tune now. He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year," the source said.

The insider added that the talks are still on the negotiation table but the script work is underway and Phoenix "is very engaged with it.” The grapevine shared that the production house is planning to make the two sequels in the span of the next four years. "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far," the grapevine said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Joaquin Phoenix kept a distance from the Joker controversies; Here why

Share your comment ×