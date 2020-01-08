Joker star Joaquin Phoenix to wear the same Golden Globes 2020 tuxedo for the entire award season

Joaquin Phoenix adorned a custom Stella McCartney tuxedo for the Golden Globes 2020 and has made the decision to wear the same tux for the entire award season in order to reduce waste. Read below for more details.

Joaquin Phoenix was in kindred spirits as he attended the Golden Globes 2020, which was brimming with star power. The 45-year-old actor was nominated for his heartbreaking portrayal as Arthur Fleck in Joker and took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. In his acceptance speech, Joaquin made a powerful statement about how Hollywood stars should not just talk the talk but walk the walk as well when it comes to important causes like the Australia wildfires. "Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat, but the boat is f*****g rocked," Phoenix stated.

"It's really nice that so many people have come up and sent their wishes to Australia but we have to do more than that, right?," Joaquin questioned and added, "It's great to vote. Sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And hope we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too." The actor is surely keeping on his promise to do better as revealed by Stella McCartney who custom made Phoenix's Golden Globes 2020 tuxedo.

Stella's Twitter page revealed that Joaquin will be adorning the same tux for the entire award season. This decision was made by Joaquin in order to reduce waste. McCartney tweeted, "This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you... x Stella #JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes"

A bold and appreciative decision, indeed!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix delivers expletive filled acceptance speech; tearfully thanks Rooney Mara

That's not all! In a previous report by Variety, it was revealed that Joaquin, who is a dedicated animal rights activist, was the one who convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to make the first-ever all-vegan menu at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Credits :Twitter

Read More