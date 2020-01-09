Joker: Todd Phillips called out by parents of Aurora shooting victims for ignoring the violence in the film

As per the latest media reports on the Todd Phillips film, the director is being called out by the parents of Aurora shooting victims for ignoring the depiction of gun violence in the film.

The film that won Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor award has got riddled in another controversy. The film even before its worldwide released had been facing a lot of heart from a certain section of the audience and also it had also faced a lot of flak from the parents of the Aurora shooting victims. As per the latest media reports on the Todd Phillips directorial, the director is being called out by the parents of Aurora shooting victims for ignoring the depiction of gun violence in the film. The Hollywood flick, Joker, had also received the prestigious Golden Lion honour at the Venice Film Festival.

This award is the top honour to be received by any film at the Venice Film Festival. Many people came forward before the film Joker's release to get a stay on the film from hitting the big screen. But, those efforts did not result in any action. The parents of Aurora shooting victims reportedly state that the director and the Warner Bros company had totally turned a blind eye towards the violence that has been shown in the film. They opine that the film should not have such violent scenes and that gun violence should not have been portrayed the way it was in the Joaquin Phoenix starrer.

The film Joker, was the highest grossing R Rated film. The Todd Phillips directorial left behind, the Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool at the worldwide box office collections. The film has got thunderous response from the fans and film audience across the world. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and won the lead star a lot of praise.

