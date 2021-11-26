Jon Bernthal REVEALS keeping his King Richard moustache during lockdown: I took so much crap for that

Looks like Jon Bernthal’s wife was no fan of his moustache. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, the actor discussed his role as Venus and Serena Williams' tennis instructor in "King Richard," including the facial hair he grew for the role.

“That’s my moustache, man! That’s my moustache,” Bernthal joked. “Not only that, I kept it. We got shut down for six months and I kept that moustache.” While keeping the moustache may have seemed like a smart decision at the time, it seems that his family had different ideas. He further said as per Entertainment Tonight. "And my kids, man, little Billy Bernthal would tug on that moustache every day,” Bernthal added. “My wife would not make out with me for six months. But I believed in the spirit of this film so much. I took so much crap for that moustache.”

When asked whether he was only scared about not being able to grow it back, he responded, “I just believed in the movie, man. You know what I mean? It’s dedication.”

However, the story of King Richard revolves around Richard Williams (Will Smith) and his drive to educate his daughters not just in the sport of tennis but also in the business as they break into a privileged world. Meanwhile, because of his regular tough-guy movie character, Bernthal recognized that he is not the first actor that many may think of for a role like this. But he wanted to participate in the film because the themes of family and athletics spoke to him.

