Jon Bon Jovi believes son Jacob contracted Coronavirus as his bandmate tests positive for Covid 19

Jon Bon Jovi feared his 17-year-old son Jacob might have contracted Coronavirus as he showed mild symptoms after a bandmate tested positive.

American singer Jon Bon Jovi suspects his 17-year-old son Jacob has contracted Coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician has been self-quarantining along with his family and believes that his son has got a mild version of the novel Covid-19, though the 17-year-old is yet to be tested. "The whole family is together, all the kids are here with us," the star told Entertainment Tonight. "We’ve been here 15 days now, not that I’m counting. Everyone here, Jake had a mild version of it just the intestinal kind," he says.

The Livin’ On A Prayer star also opened up on the steps taken by him and his wife Dorothea to keep the family safe and healthy. Jon Bon Jovi and the entire family including his 4 kids Jacob, Stephanie, Romeo, and Jesse have been quarantining for over 15 days now. After his son Jacob showed mild symptoms, the 17-year-old was then quarantined away from the rest of the family.

“Dorothea created the quarantine zone, you know, with the laundry room being triaged and no one could go in there unless they had gloves and a mask and she had a bathrobe on backward and different slippers," Jon Bon Jovi stated. Referring to his son Jacob, he said, "we kept him in there until all of the symptoms had cleared and now he’s a hundred percent."

Speaking about why he felt Jacob could have contracted Coronavirus Jon Bon Jovi explained,"It stemmed from some of the young guys that we had taken in here that tested positive and had the main symptoms but they had left, and so we just followed those same protocols."

Credits :Entertainment Tonight

