Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & others come together for a virtual New Jersey benefit concert

A virtual concert called Jersey 4 Jersey was conducted and many celebs, musicians, and comedians participated in the concert. The virtual concert was joined by music legends, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen. The Streets of Philadelphia singer Bruce Springsteen reportedly said that the concert was a tribute to the healthcare workers who a battling the Coronavirus scare on the frontline, the people who lost their near and dear ones, and those who are fighting the COVID-19. Bruce played the Land of Home and Dreams number and was accompanied by his wife Patti Scialfa.

Bruce and Patti also played the song Jersey Girl and hugged each other at the end of the number. The digital concert took place for an hour and saw Jon Bon Jovi play his newly composed song called Do What You Can, and then concluded with the soulful number Livin' on a Prayer. The fans and music lovers across the globe were mesmerized by the rendition of Livin' on a Prayer by Jon Bon Jovi. SZA performed to 20 Something after she gave an introduction calling herself Solana from Maplewood.

Halsey gave a performance on Finally/Beautiful Stranger. Sharon Van Etten and Fountains of Wayne came together to give a heartfelt tribute to Adam Schlesinger who passed away after battling COVID-19. They played the number Hackensack. News reports suggest that the contribution collected through this virtual concert will be given to New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Jersey 4 Jersey concert was backed by Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen's managers along with Joel Peresman.

