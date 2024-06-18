Jon Bon Jovi Fans Outrage As They Demand Refunds Over Alleged Autopen-Signed CDs

After releasing their 16th studio album Forever this month, Grammy Award winner Jon Bon Jovi, 62, faced complaints from US fans on social media. Many allege they received CDs with autopen signatures instead of genuine ones.

Another comment read, “Looks like @BonJovi is selling autopen-signed CDs...Dear @UMG, lying about your products is costly. How many refunds will you issue? Lying to fans isn't right. NOBODY WANTS AUTOPENNED.”

Another upset customer commented, “It doesn't matter if it wasn't pricey, it's about the principle. Disappointing :("

Complaints arise over the placement of autographs on Jon Bon Jovi CDs

Some fans criticized the autograph placement, noting it was on an insert instead of the CD booklet or in a dark area of the photo, making it hard to see. However, others gave Bon Jovi the benefit of the doubt, sharing photos of him signing autographs at events.

"Jon, many fans hope you weren't aware of fake autographs being sent to boost sales. We'd appreciate hearing from you and maybe getting genuine signatures, as that's what we expected when buying these." the fans wrote a statement.

Another fan reasoned, "It's a Jon Bon Jovi autograph for the same price as an unsigned CD, and people are still complaining? I'm just grateful a legend like him would take the time for fans. I can't wait to get mine."

PSA confirms autopen signatures on some items

Kevin Keating, a lead authenticator at PSA, told Cllct that some autographs were done by autopen, showing machine-like tremors and clear starts and stops. PSA would classify these as not authentic. Bon Jovi's Forever is their first album since the singer's vocal cord surgery, which led to the cancellation of their 2022 tour.

The artist is recovering and considering touring again. In a recent vocal therapy session, he told Men's Health he sang Livin' on a Prayer perfectly, confidently saying he can hit high notes. However, he won't return to the road unless fully recovered. Despite offers, he only wants to perform once he's at his best. Thank you, and goodnight. The Bon Jovi Story is now streaming on Hulu, and Forever is available for streaming and download.

