Jon Bon Jovi needs no introduction. He was one of the most iconic artists of all time. The timeless rockstar is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and actor. He is widely recognized as the founder and frontman of Bon Jovi, a rock band formed in 1983. He has released 15 studio albums with his band and two solo albums. The rockstar has been in the news for ample reasons, but this time he is in the news as he celebrates his son’s big day. Jon Bon Jovi has four kids with Dorothea Hurley. They are: Jake Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi,Romeo Bongiovi,and Jesse Bonjiovi. His eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, in the same chapel as his parents, as reported by Page Six.

Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jesse Bongiovi, got married in the same chapel as his parents

Jon Bon Jovi's eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light. The 29-year-old Hampton Water co-founder and reality TV producer tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 7, 2024. As reported by Page Six the couple got married in the same chapel where his parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, eloped in 1989.

Bongiovi and Light initially met in 2018 on the deck of Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, where Bongiovi had proposed two years earlier. The couple announced their engagement in separate Instagram photos in August 2022. Both posts showed Bongiovi down on one knee in front of Light. He was surrounded by large, luscious white floral bouquets. Jesse Bongiovi humorously captioned the post, "Time to Be Real." Light also posted photos of the couple embracing. As well as images of her engagement ring with the caption, "Happily ever after."

Jon Bon Jovi once opened up about his marriage to Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi recently reflected on his wedding with his wife Dorothea Bongiovi as they approach their wedding anniversary. The Bon Jovi frontman and his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, got married in April 1989. The wedding happened five years after he rose to popularity with the band's debut single, Runaway. Despite the massive popularity of their hit albums Slippery When Wet and New Jersey, In an interview with People, Bon Jovi recalled making a split-second decision to marry while they were enjoying a moment on tour.

He told People, "We were in Los Angeles, California, and the band was on the road on the New Jersey tour. If you opened up the curtains of my hotel room, there was a big billboard of the five of us [Bon Jovi band members] staring into my window. My girlfriend, who was my fiancée at the time, and I had a night off, and I said, 'I need a greater high. I have an idea. Let's head to Vegas now. She said, 'Now?' I said, 'Now.'"

So the young couple traveled to Las Vegas, where the taxi driver was their witness, as they said I was. He then revealed how the people reacted when it became known to the public. He said, "It shocked a lot of people. Shocked about everybody: the band, management, agents, lawyers, parents, you name it. It's a shame because it should have been a beautiful time, but once we did it, others tried to take it away, until I stood up and said, 'Wait a minute, why are we living our lives for anyone else?' And 35 years later, we are still married."

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley have been married since 1989 and have four kids together: Jake Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi,Romeo Bongiovi,and Jesse Bonjiovi.

