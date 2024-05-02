Jon Bon Jovi Talks About Dorothea Hurley's Marriage; Says He Is Always The 'Narcissist Lead Singer'

Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his marriage to Dorothea Hurley. The singer shared on a podcast that he was the “narcissist lead singer” in the marriage, which affected his union with his wife. Bon Jovi shared that in his marriage, he prioritizes being a listener, apart from having mutual respect for each other.

The Always singer revealed his family dynamics and said, “It’s about we. It’s about both of us; it’s about all of us.” Jon Bon Jovi has been married to Dorothea Hurley since 1989. The duo shares four children together.

Jon Bon Jovi got married at the peak of his career

In a conversation with Lewis Howes on the podcast, Bon Jovi answered how he managed to continue with his marriage while at the peak of his career. Howes asked the musician, "When you're coming off stage in front of 80,000 people, and you're 'the man,' and you're selling out the biggest tour in history back to back, and then you go home, and someone's upset at you... how do you get over your ego of being Jon Bon Jovi?"

The music legend revealed, “It might take a minute to walk it off when you’re on the road for a long time, especially in those younger years when we would be on the road for so long that you could carry the lifestyle home. But I haven’t even seen that guy in a long time, so it’s of no interest to me to even see that guy.”

Bon Jovi shared that he and Hurley took one step at a time to ensure that their marriage remained intact despite all ups and downs.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley’s wedding

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley started dating in high school and got married years later. The rockstar and Hurley eloped to Vegas to get married without giving their family or friends a heads up. While the duo kept their relationship private, the rockstar’s confessions about his marriage got the duo in the limelight.

In an interview in April 2024, the musician admitted that he had not been a saint in the marriage and had cheated on Hurley in the past. The guitarist said in the People Magazine interview, “She let me cheat off her in history. I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her, and that never changed.”

After 35 years of marriage, the couple still holds hands and supports each other through and through.

