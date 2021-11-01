Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for breakthrough COVID; Cancels performance in Miami

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being "fully vaccinated." According to Variety, via Just Jared, the singer's representatives have stated that he is "feeling fine." However, he has cancelled one of his performances in Miami owing to his sudden infection.

He was set to perform at 'Runaway with JBJ' at the Loews South Beach Hotel in Miami. However, after getting a positive result on a rapid COVID-19 test, Jon Bon Jovi has cancelled his performance. According to Just Jared, the crowd was told that the singer felt "great" and the other members of his rock band Bon Jovi have tested negative after running rapid tests. The other members have reportedly remained for their scheduled performance.

Bon Jovi's keyboardist Dave Bryan had previously contracted the virus in early 2020 when the pandemic had just begun. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague,” Bryan had penned at that time. Jon Bon Jovi had participated in last year's Mask Up campaign along with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart to educate people on the importance of proper masks.

He isn't the first celebrity to have contracted COVID-19 in recent days. Singer Ed Sheeran and reality television star Khloe Kardashian have also individually revealed that they are COVID-19 positive and taking every necessary precaution to stay isolated. Khloe's 3-year-old daughter True as well has contracted the virus this time. Both Sheeran and Kardashian have also urged their fans to stay protected amid the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Jon Bon Jovi believes son Jacob contracted Coronavirus as his bandmate tests positive for Covid 19