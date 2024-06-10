Jon Cryer Says He's No Longer Mistaken For Fellow 80s Superstar Matthew Broderick Because Of THIS Reason

Jon Cryer joked that he is no longer mistaken for his fellow actor Matthew Broderick now that they have a visible physical difference. Cryer attended the New York City premiere of the new documentary movie called BRATS as a part of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7th, Friday.

BRATS is a documentary about the famous 1980s movie stars who made up the Brat Pack. This included Andrew McCarthy, who was also part of the Brat Pack and is the director of the documentary. BRATS consists of many interviews McCarthy took of his fellow 80s stars.

What did Jon Cryer say about Matthew Broderick?

There was a time when Jon Cryer and Matthew Broderick were often mistaken for each other because of their similar features. However, when PEOPLE asked Cryer about it during the BRATS premiere, the actor said that that is not the case anymore and they have parted ways.

According to Jon, this is because “He still has hair.” Cryer elaborated by saying, “He still has a magnificent head of hair, God bless him. He should have it. He should work it as much as possible. You should enjoy it. But I have gone the other direction.” So as it turns out, the reason they are not mistaken for each other anymore is because Broderick has a head full of hair while Cryer does not.

Cryer on being part of the Brat Pack and the new documentary

Jon Cryer was a part of many iconic 80s movies along with other stars who made up the Brat Pack. Notable members of this group other than Cryer, Broderick, and McCarthy include Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy. Even though at first the Brat Pack was only made up of young actors who acted in St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club, a lot of other young actors from the 80s were also added to the list.

Cryer spoke to people about dating Brat Pack member Demi Moore for a short amount of time when they were working on No Small Affair together. He said that their affair was really short and that he was unaware of Moore’s drug problems until a few weeks before the film ended. He said that even though they were both really nervous about being leads in their first film, Demi knew everyone and was very charismatic.

He also talked about how he never really thought that he was a member of the Brat Pack for the longest time even though he had a great career in the 80s. He felt more like an outsider than one of the core members of this elite group. He said, “I didn’t perceive myself as part of the Brat Pack because I didn’t think I was one of the cool kids. And they were definitely the cool kids.” He said that since he was neither in The Breakfast Club nor in St. Elmo’s Fire, he never really thought that he would be considered a member of the Brat Pack.

If you want to watch BRATS and become more intimate with the lives of these cool 80s stars, you can stream the documentary on Hulu on June 13.

